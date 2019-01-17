× Driver collides with Centreville police cruiser, three injured

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Three people were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a Centreville police officer.

The crash happened at Illinois 157 and Illinois 163, near the St. Louis Downtown Airport.

According to police, a driver had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and thought they were approaching a DWI checkpoint.

Police said the driver attempted to do a U-turn to avoid it but wound up striking a Centreville police cruiser.

An officer in the cruiser was taken to a hospital, as were two people in the other vehicle.