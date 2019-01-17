× Dog finds home after 525 days in shelter: ‘She has patiently waited’

DAYTON, Ohio – A dog named Cassie has been adopted after nearly a year and a half in an Ohio shelter.

“Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day!” the Humane Society of Greater Dayton wrote on Facebook. Cassie was the shelter’s longest resident before her adoption.

The nearly 5-year-old black and tan hound-shepherd mix came to the Dayton shelter from another facility in Kentucky, according to the Humane Society’s website.

“She has been adopted from time to time and then returned and with each return, we learned more about her and her personality,” the shelter wrote. Cassie went through training programs and eventually became a therapy dog for visits to nursing homes and elementary schools.

Officials said there may have been “a few tears” and “a few squeals of excitement” after news spread that Cassie was going home.

“She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.