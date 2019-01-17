BuzzFeed: Sources say Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about proposed Moscow project

President Donald Trump personally directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow Trump Tower project, two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter told BuzzFeed.

The law enforcement officials told BuzzFeed that Trump directed Cohen to claim negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow ended months earlier than they actually did. The law enforcement sources told BuzzFeed that Cohen confirmed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that Trump issued the order to lie to Congress.

CNN has not corroborated the BuzzFeed report.

Mueller’s office learned Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization, internal company emails, text messages, and other documents, Buzzfeed reports.

When asked for comment, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told CNN, “If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

Trump supported a plan to personally visit Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, BuzzFeed reports, to personally meet with President Vladimir Putin to negotiate. According to BuzzFeed, Trump said to Cohen, “Make it happen.”

By Kate Sullivan, CNN