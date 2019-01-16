St. Louis police, loved ones search for missing 11-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The search is on for a missing 11-year- old St. Louis City girl.

Authorities say Mia Conway was last seen at the Jack In The Box at Grand And Bates, just shortly after she left home around 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 14.

According to family members, the 11-year-old has apparently left home before but only for a short period of time. However, they explain this time is different because she left behind some troubling notes.

Conway is in the 5th grade and attends Gateway Science Academy South.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 231-1212

Juvenile detectives are investigating Mia’s disappearance.