× Police chase ends in crash near Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday near St. Louis Lambert Airport.

Overland police began chasing a man around 12:15 a.m. after he allegedly fired shots into his own home.

The driver made his way to McDonnell Boulevard, and then crashed at Air Cargo Road in Berkeley, police said.

The man was detained at the scene.