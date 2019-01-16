Hazelwood community in shock after neighbor is arrested and charged with ‘Child Enticement’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A Hazelwood community is in disbelief after learning that a man they lived next door to was charged and arrested for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual acts with a 5-year-old.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, an undercover detective made contact online with Raymond Nugen.

On Dec. 21, Nugen who resided in the 12900 block of Tulip Tree Lane, reached out to the undercover detective, whom he believed to be the mother a 5-year-old, and inquired about bringing the child to a hotel room for sex.

“He goes as far as reserving that hotel room and bringing candy for the child,” explained officer Ben Granda, a spokesperson for the police department.

Nugen, 39, was charged with one count of enticement or attempted enticement of a child. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

“I’m still in shock,” said mother of three, Heather Oberlohr, “it’s kind of disturbing.”

Oberlohr said she doesn’t know Nugen all that well but has lived two doors down from him, for 17 years.

“He cleaned carpets,” she continued, “and he came and cleaned my house a couple of times. It’s a little sad.”

Fox 2 attempted to speak with the occupants of the home where Nugen lived but a man answering the door did not wish to comment.

Investigators suspect there are many victims of unreported crimes involving children under 7 years of age.

“Some of these could stretch as far as back as the mid-’90s,” said Granda, “so a lot of these potential victims would be adults now.”

If you have any information on the case or believe that you or a loved one was a victim, you’re asked to contact the county’s Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

38.610302 -90.412518