60-year-old woman killed in collision on Cuiver River Bridge

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A 60-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle was struck by another car going the wrong way on the border of St. Charles and Lincoln counties. Now a family is left to deal with the tragedy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 79 on the Cuiver River Bridge.

Cpl. Justin Wheetley with the MSHP said Alonzo Cannon was behind the wheel of a 2008 Dodge Ram traveling northbound when he drifted across lanes, crashing head-on with Zola Rodey, who was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

Rodey was pronounced dead at the scene. Cannon, who is in his 50s, was transported to the hospital in serious condition with multiple fractures.

“Officers at the scene had reason to believe he was intoxicated during the crash and placed him under arrest for suspicion of operating a vehicle in an intoxicated position,” Wheetley said.

The crash shut down Highway 79 while emergency crews cleared the scene.

State police are awaiting toxicology reports to come back before going to the prosecutor to get charges filed against Cannon.

“We as officers and first responders, that's the worst part of our job, being out on these, investigating any fatalities, we want to encourage people to be as safe as possible,” Wheetley said.