2 Parkway West students struck, while walking along Clayton road

ST. LOUIS - As Parkway West High students head to school Wednesday morning they may want use particular caution after two of their classmates were suddenly struck Tuesday, January 16.

According to Chesterfield Police, two students were walking along Clayton Road heading Eastbound when a driver rear-ended another car and went onto the sidewalk hitting them.

The two girls were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the driver who hit the girls knocked out part of a fence where the students had been walking.

Details about what lead to the motorist rear-ending the other vehicle have not yet been released.

We are told that one student who suffered the most injuries was in serious but stable condition and her injuries are non-life threating.

School Principal Dr. Jeremy Mitchell says all of the parents were notified immediately. One concerned parent told FOX 2 that accidents and near misses in that area are not uncommon.