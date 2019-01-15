Wintry mix in the forecast for St. Louis later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who stole the sun?

Snowmelt will be slow again today as clouds remain trapped over the bi-state area. With cloudy skies, temperatures will once again only warm a few degrees today into the middle 30's. Cloudy skies will continue tonight into Wednesday with only a slight dip in temperatures tonight back to near freezing. Then temperatures should be in the upper 30's Wednesday. A weak weather system will zip across the region late Wednesday night and Thursday bringing some rain showers (nothing frozen) and temperatures warming into the lower 40s.

The Weekend Storm…

There is still much uncertainty about the weekend storm (Friday night into the weekend). It does appear we have rain to start Friday night, changing to some ice, then some snow. A few inches may be possible. Whatever happens t will be followed by strong, bitter winds and the coldest air of the season Saturday night and Sunday.

