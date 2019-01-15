× Pattonville warns parents about potential stranger danger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Pattonville School District is letting parents know about a stranger danger warning. Superintendent Tim Pecoraro says two Pattonville Heights Middle School students notified the school of a man getting out of his car and approaching them Monday afternoon.

It happened near the swimming pool on Forest Brook Lane, near Creve Couer. The man offered them a ride and to pet his dog. The person is described as a man with short hair, glasses, and blue boots. He was driving a four-door older model, rusty tan sedan. The dog he had is described as a brown pit bull mix with two white front paws.

If you know anything or see this man, you’re urged to call the police.