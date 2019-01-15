× Officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis City; suspect wounded

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north city.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Schnucks grocery store near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard.

According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, the incident began with a reported carjacking around 11 a.m. in the 5500 block of Cabanne Avenue.

The stolen vehicle was spotted around 2:55 p.m. and the suspected was tailed to the Schnucks store on Union. The suspect went inside the store.

When the suspect exited the grocery store 10 minutes later, Chief Hayden said plain-clothes officers from the city’s Anti-Crime Unit approached. The suspect ran and eventually fired a shot in the officers’ direction. Four officers returned fire, striking the suspect in the torso and lower extremities.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

We have an officer involved shooting near Natural Bridge and Union. We have no information on injuries at this time. We will keep you updated as information is available. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 15, 2019