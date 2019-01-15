× Mt. Vernon police investigate bank robbery

MT. VERNON, Ill. – The Mt. Vernon Police Department is investigating a robbery at a local Fifth Third Bank branch.

According to police, the robbery took place January 14 just after 4:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Broadway.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was harmed during the robbery.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man wearing a black hat, camouflage coat, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County CrimeStoppers at 618-242-8477.