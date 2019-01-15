LIDS wants you to celebrate National Hat Day in style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - If you are outside in the middle of a cold January, you may definitely want to wear a hat on National Hat Day and to kick the day off right, Lisa Hart was live at LIDS in Mid Rivers Mall.

Whether you need a hero for bad hair days, repping your favorite sports teams or completing an Instagram worthy look LIDS meets customers at the intersection of fan and fashion by offering thousands of stylish options.

They offer customization services, allowing any piece of headwear to be customized for a one-of-a-kind look.