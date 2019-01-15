× Innocent driver killed when stolen pickup flees police

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at Natural Bridge and Fair in north St. Louis.

Police tell Fox 2 that the accident is the result of a stolen pickup stolen from Hazelwood spotted in north city near the Grand Watertower. The pickup failed to yield for a traffic stop and took off a high rate of speed. Officers followed the pickup for short time but broke off. Officers a short time later were advised of a serious accident at Natural Bridge and Fair involving the stolen vehicle.

The stolen pickup had 4 passengers, one juvenile and 3 adults. All were transported to the hospital for treatment. The adult driver of the vehicle struck died at the scene of the accident.

Police say they recovered a firearm from the stolen vehicle.

Accident reconstruction is conducting an investigation.