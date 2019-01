Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Today would have been the 90th birthday of famed civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many observances are planned this weekend ahead of the Martin Luther King Day Holiday on Monday.

St. Louis University and the Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis are hosting their 7th Annual Memorial Tribute on Thursday, January 17. The event begins with breakfast at 8:00 a.m.

This year's keynote speaker is Martin Luther King III he is the oldest son of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.