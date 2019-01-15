× Dog dies after large animal enclosure catches fire

WRIGHT CITY, Mo. – A heat-lamp is believed to have caused a fire in a large dog enclosure Tuesday that led to one dog’s death.

According to a spokesperson for the Wright City Fire Protection District, firefighters from Wright City, Wentzville, and Warrenton responded to a fire in the 27000 block of State Highway H around 9:10 a.m.

A passerby called 911 after seeing flames pouring from a small shed.

Firefighters arrived and found the enclosure was fully engulfed in flames and several dogs trapped in the fenced-in structure. Four dogs were rescued from the enclosure and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in short order.

One canine was unable to be rescued and died in the fire.

The homeowner said the surviving dogs would be brought to a veterinarian for an evaluation.

While investigators have not determined an official cause of the fire, it’s believed to be related to a heat-lamp used to warm the enclosure.

The Wright City Fire Protection District is reminding residents that pets should be kept inside for safety and warmth. However, for people who do use heat lamps in dog enclosures, the district provided the following safety tips:

1. Clean up cobwebs and dust.

2. Keep wires out of reach.

3. Double secure the lamp.

4. Never put a water bucket under the heat lamp.

5. Use heat lamp cages.

6. Keep lamps away from bedding.

7. Check lamps for frayed wires.