City Hall takes steps to improve customer service

ST. LOUIS - The city ofSt. Louis is working to improve its customer service.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the Citizen's Service Bureau fields about 500 calls a day from residents with complaints about anything from potholes to illegal dumping.

Now the city is working with new technology to improve efficiency in answering and distributing complaints. It is also implemented a new policy that allows departments to make comments on requests.

This is a way for residents to get a status update on their complaint and receive an explanation behind a delay.