Catholic Supply suspect charged in earlier sexual assault case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - New charges have surfaced against Thomas Bruce the man accused in the Catholic Supply Store shooting last November. He is in connection with a sexual assault of an elderly woman in Hillsboro.

According to court documents, the 77-year-old victim recognized Bruce once he was arrested and surprisingly what he did inside of the store resembles almost directly what happened to her.

The victim says Bruce showed up in a 2017 Kia, knocked on her home door claiming to be with a Veteran organization and wanting to ask her some questions.

When she declined, that`s when the victim says Bruce pushed his way inside the home and sexually assaulted her.

In that incident, Bruce got away without a trace.

It wasn`t until the Catholic Supply store murder that the victim recognized Bruce in the news and contacted the authorities again.

What`s, even more, telling, Bruce's insurance tracker places his car at the victim's residence on the day of the assault. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a tracking device attached to Bruce's vehicle.

Bruce remains jailed in St. Louis County for the crimes at Catholic Supply. He's facing 17 counts in that incident, including murder, sodomy, kidnapping, armed criminal action, burglary, and tampering with evidence.