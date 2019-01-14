Trump mistakenly tweets his love for Tennessee hours before New Orleans appearance

NEW ORLEANS – Hours before a scheduled appearance at the Farm Bureau convention in New Orleans, President Donald Trump said in a now-deleted tweet that he was looking forward to speaking at the convention – in Nashville.

“Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee,” Trump tweeted. “Love our farmers, love Tennessee – a great combination! See you in a little while.”

Trump is scheduled to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Centennial Celebration idea and trade show in the New Orleans Convention Center today.

The NAACP Louisiana State Conference and all local branches planned to take to the streets to protest Trump’s appearance at the intersection of Convention Center Boulevard and Canal Street.