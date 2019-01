Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - A truck carrying hydrochloric acid has overturned near Centreville, Illinois.

The accident happened at a rail yard near I-255.

The truck is on its side in a ditch filled with frozen water at a railyard. The driver appears to be OK.

Officials say that the tank is intact. No acid has spilled from the truck, only fuel and oil is leaking from the vehicle.