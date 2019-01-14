Man found dead in Calverton Park garage, investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS , Mo- The Major Case Squad is investigating after a man was found dead behind his home in Calverton Park.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Sunday police found a man unresponsive in his garage behind his home on Williams Boulevard.

Police have not identified the victim yet or a cause of death. They said at this point they have more questions than answers and they are looking into every possible lead.

If you know anything you are asked to call the Major Case Squad at 314-830-6039 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Al tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous.