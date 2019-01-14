Major school districts plan to reopen following snow storm but not all

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO - Several area school districts that were forced to close on Monday because of the weekend snowstorm, are scheduled to be back in session Tuesday. But the Lincoln County R-III School District is not.

The district told Fox 2 that there are several rural roads that were slick and icy making for treacherous travel, leading to the decision of remaining closed.

Spokespersons with several other school districts including FOX C-6, Francis Howell and Festus had district officials driving on roads Sunday and Monday night in order to make the right decision.

“I know she gets bored, I`m getting bored so I`m just being honest,” said Raymond Barber of his 11-year-old daughter who was doing gymnastics at the Aim High Elite dance and gymnastics academy.

Shannon Hayes said that she is ‘ok’ with the school district staying closed for another day as officials keep safety in mind.

“If we have icy conditions we don’t want to have issues with our buses and ice and then having to deal with the emergencies,” said Hayes.

“I live on a gravel road,” said Barber, “and it’s slick and I was sliding on the way here but once you get to back to the top it’s ok, but you know safety is the number one thing and they make the best call.”

Mother of two, Melinda Schuster said that just like some other parents, she too was ready to have her kids back in school.

“The biggest thing is that the gym is opened tonight,” she said of Aim High Elite, “so she’s here tumbling and she`ll get some of her energy out.”

For high school senior, Brooke Ryan cabin fever is a real thing between her and her younger siblings.

“Being stuck in the house is kind of aggravating with them but it`s nice to have a break from school,” said Ryan.