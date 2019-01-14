Major Case called to homicide in Overland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been summoned to the city of Overland. Around 7:20 pm a man was shot near or on the McDonald’s property on Page. The Overland Police Department was called to the scene and EMS was called to take the male victim to the hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Police say a witness near the scene ran up to a vehicle banging on a window telling the driver to call the police. That witness then left the scene.

Currently, detectives from the Major Case Squad and evidence technicians are talking to people at the scene and collecting evidence.

An investigating is ongoing.