Galloway to be sworn in to second term as State Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway will be sworn in for her second term Monday, January 14 during a public ceremony in the First Floor Rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol.

Galloway says she’s dedicated to serving as the citizens’ advocate making sure government at all levels is efficient, effective, and transparent.

Since taking office, she has placed emphasis on identifying fraud in government and holding officials accountable.