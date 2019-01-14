Ariana Grande postpones St. Louis concert date to headline Coachella
ST. LOUIS – Ariana Grande has postponed her April 13 concert at Enterprise Center.
Grande is scheduled to headline Coachella April 14 and April 21.
To accommodate her back-to-back weekend appearances at Coachella, she has rescheduled nine dates in her “Sweetener World Tour” including St. Louis.
The new St. Louis date is July 6 at Enterprise Center.
All tickets from the original date will be honored on the new date.
Due to her recently announced Coachella headline appearance, @ArianaGrande revealed a handful of date changes today… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Live Nation STL (@LiveNationSTL) January 14, 2019