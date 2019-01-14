Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Ariana Grande postpones St. Louis concert date to headline Coachella

Posted 10:21 am, January 14, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Ariana Grande has postponed her April 13 concert at Enterprise Center.

Grande is scheduled to headline Coachella April 14 and April 21.

To accommodate her back-to-back weekend appearances at Coachella, she has rescheduled nine dates in her “Sweetener World Tour” including  St. Louis.

The new St. Louis date is July 6 at Enterprise Center.

All tickets from the original date will be honored on the new date.

 