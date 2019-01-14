Another round of wintry weather in the forecast later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service reports that we may see more wintry weather by the end of this week. A storm appears to be heading towards St. Louis with the potential to bring rain or snow. The type of precipitation depends on whether the system takes a northern or southern path.

The weather should be dry Monday through Wednesday with temperatures below or near normal. There is a chance for rain or snow Thursday into Sunday with two different systems that may affect the area.

There is still a lot of time for the forecast to change. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check the forecast here.

Grab our app here for info on the go: Android - Apple.