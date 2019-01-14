× 61-year-old man found dead in De Soto home; Major Case Squad activated

DE SOTO, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Monday morning to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Gary Higginbotham, deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of West Lakeview Drive on January 11 around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies found the body of 61-year-old Randy Sitze in the basement of the home with signs of injury. Additional specifics were not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the sheriff’s office at 636-797-5515 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.