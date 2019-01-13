You Paid For It: Decision on Lambert privatization could come soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Decision on St. Louis Lambert Airport privatization could come sooner than expected.

The You Paid For It Team caught up with the head of the Airport Advisory Group that’s studying whether it's a good idea to privatize St. Louis Lambert Airport.

The common view is that it will take up to 24 months before the group is ready with a recommendation. But St. Louis Budget Director Paul Payne the Chairman of the Advisory group told Elliott Davis a decision could come in a matter of months.

There's a lot of controversy over the privatization issue. The mayor and board president are in favor of studying privatization, but the city's chief financial officer, Comptroller Darlene Green, calls it a bad deal for taxpayers.