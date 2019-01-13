× Three injured in three separate shootings Saturday night

ST. LOUIS – Police report three separate shootings Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 5200 block of Highland. A 22-year-old was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition.

The second shooting took place a little before 11 p.m. in the 4400 block of Floriss, in north St. Louis near O’Fallon Park. A man was shot in his left side. He is in serious but stable condition.

The third shooting occurred in the 2900 block of California at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday. A man was shot but is conscious and breathing. No further information at this time.

If you have any information regarding these shootings, contact the St. Louis Police Department.