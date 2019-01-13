× Major Case called to assist in Calverton Park homicide

CALVERTON PARK, MO – The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been called in to help assist the Calverton Park Police Department in north St. Louis County in a homicide investigation.

According to the Major Case Squad, an African-American male was found dead in a garage behind a residence on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park Sunday just before 12:30 pm. The cause of death has not been determined.

Identification of the victim is pending family notification.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call the Major Case Squad at 314-830-6039 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).