City of St. Louis activates winter shelters and outreach operations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Overnight lows are expected to be cold enough for the City of St. Louis to activate its Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations. Warming buses were stationed downtown and winter outreach workers patrolled the city to look for anyone who needed a safe place to spend the night.

The buses were available to transport individuals to area shelters. According to city officials, they are working with area non-profits and the faith community to ensure homeless men, women, and children have a safe place to spend the night. 100 additional cots were being made available for homeless sheltering and support.

Anyone in need of help can call the United Way at 211.