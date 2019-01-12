Pulse – Human trafficking in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Law enforcement agencies in Missouri have produced a public service announcement to raise awareness about human trafficking. Find out how widespread the problem is in the St. Louis region. Also find out how women are making their marks in every aspect of the professional arena.
Guests:
- Doreen Page, Executive Director of Finding Grace Ministries
- Shima Rosami, President and Executive Director of Gateway Human Trafficking
- Tim Lohmar, St. Charles County Prosecutor
- Jeffrey Jensen, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri
- Donna Erbs, Chief Marketing Officer Anders CPAs and Advisors
- Lorri Rippelmeyer, Partner Anders CPAs and Advisors