Motorist still stranded on major interstates Saturday morning

VALLEY PARK, Mo. - Thousands of drivers spent up to 16 hours on snowy Interstate-44 near Valley Park. One driver shared her emotional night spent on the highway less than two miles from her exit.

Lisa McClurg started her journey home on Interstate-44 at 4 p.m. Friday with a nearly full tank of gas.

“I’m on half a tank of gas just sitting here.”

That was at 4 a.m. Saturday. McClurg said she tried to do everything right when this weekend’s snowstorm hit. She left work early and tried an alternate route when she ran into trouble.

"I got off at Bowles, thinking I could come through the back way, thinking the problem was between Fenton and Valley Park. I got off [Missouri Route] 141 and got on 44 about 7 o'clock last night.”

McClurg said she only moved about a hundred yards over the next 10 hours.

“I’m exhausted, and I’m frustrated, and I’m upset.”

She cried as she remembered the few emergency officers she saw through the night.

“About 8 o’clock last night, a few tow trucks went through, and a couple of St. Louis County Police officers, and that has been it. I just want to see MoDOT, period. That would be great, to know that we are being taken care of and not just left sitting here.”

MoDOT's Bob Becker said crews were trying to get into the area.

“Once those hills got slick, and we got behind on them last night. And once that happened, once that traffic backed up, our trucks couldn’t get in there to address those roadways.”

Finally, at about 5:30 this morning, McClurg called to say that she was finally on her way home. Things were moving slowly. But at least, she was finally about a mile -- instead of a mile and a half -- from her exit.