How much snow are we going to get this weekend? A lot more

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have a major storm. There is a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and surrounding counties through Sunday. Now that we are in the middle of this, a couple of things to note:
- Moderate snow will continue into the early morning hours.
- The fact that this storm started about five hours earlier than what we thought…we have updated the potential storm totals
- We are looking at 6-8” by Saturday morning…then another couple of inches through the day Saturday. Totals are in the 8-12” range. The I-70 corridor is in the bullseye of 12" - including metro St. Louis.
- This is a heavy wet snow, and hard to lift. Good packable snow.
This is the biggest snowstorm we’ve had in 5 or 6 years. These things don’t happen a lot. The fact that we saw this storm coming a week ago is amazing.
Heaviest snowfall events in St. Louis and Columbia.
