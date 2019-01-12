× Almost 900 accidents across Missouri, 4 deaths reported: MSHP reports

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation has over 200 trucks plowing highways and roads across the state as of Saturday afternoon.

At a 2 p.m. news conference, a MoDOT spokesman said their biggest concern is re-freezing this evening and overnight. They’ll have crews out treating the roads with salt and beet juice this evening before that occurs.

Meanwhile, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it has responded to nearly 4,000 calls for help and rescued nearly 1,800 stranded motorists. State police recorded 878 crashes on interstates and highways. Fifty-seven people were injured and four died in those traffic accidents.

The state police and MoDOT have asked people to avoid traveling this evening.

