Snow is on the way; Winter Storm Warning issued through Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and surrounding counties starting Friday evening and going into late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

This is a major winter storm for the St. Louis metro area.

We will see snow starting late Friday affecting the evening commute. Initially, it could start as a little sleet/rain mix but that should be a brief event.

Moderate snow will fall Friday night into Saturday morning. There could be four to five inches on the ground by Saturday morning.

Snowfall rates may slow down during the day Saturday but the snow will continue into Sunday morning. This will be a heavy, wet snow with not much wind.

