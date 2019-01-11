Early morning blaze rips through St. Charles townhome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Charles family of four is recovering after a fire tore through their townhome Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Heatherton Condos in the 1700 block of Florine Blvd. just before 3:00 a.m.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor and quickly spread, firefighters, prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby townhomes.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 they three sounds that resembled firecrackers followed by a white flash of light.

The family was rescued with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

They are being checked out now for breathing in smoke and are expected to be alright.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.