Police seeking persons of interest in Mack Bar and Grill robbery attempt

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - A popular south St. Louis bar and grill was robbed late Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 three people held up the Mack Bar and Grill just after 10:00 p.m. on Macklind Avenue.

The suspects walked inside the bar with their face covered and fired a few shots, luckily no one was injured.

It is unclear at this time what the suspects made off with, but it is has left the community on edge.

We are told police are checking surveillance video from neighboring businesses.

More details will be posted as this story develops.