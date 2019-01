× Police graduation: 22 complete St. Louis City Police Academy

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Police welcome 22 new officers to the force.

The academy will host a graduation ceremony for the latest class of police recruits Thursday, January 10 at Harris Stowe State University.

They will be sworn in and get receive their badges at 7:00 p.m.

Police Chief John Hayden is scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The recruits have completed 30 weeks of physical training and classroom instruction.