MoDot prepares for weekend winter conditions, urges motorists to be safe on roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - With road crews already preparing for this weekend's snow, Missouri Department of Transportation has some concerns about the safety of their crews.

Since January 1 four MoDOT trucks have been struck out on the roads. MoDOT urges drivers while trucks are treating the roadways drivers need to be aware and give them space.

Wednesday in Kansas City two MoDOT workers were injured when a motorist hit them in a work zone. One of the workers was pinned underneath the vehicle, and the second worker was hit while sitting in the maintenance truck. Both workers were taken to the hospital.

In the St. Louis area on Wednesday, a MoDOT truck was hit on I-255 near Telegraph Road. FOX2 is told there were no injuries, however, both vehicles were damaged.

Then on January 4, a truck was struck on I-270 near Gravois; that truck was protecting road crews.

Just a day prior January 3 a MoDOT truck was hit on I-44 near Bowles. The driver told highway patrol they were looking down to plug in a lighter.

With snow headed our way MoDOT crews have started pretreating the roadways with their salt-brine mix, while IDOT could start doing the same on Friday.

These are all good reminders to pay attention to the road.