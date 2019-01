× Man shot in head, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in north St. Louis.

According to police, the shooting took place around 10:00 p.m. along I-70 at Carrie Avenue, just north of O’ Fallon Park.

Police found the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.