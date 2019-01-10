× First man charged in St. Louis City under ‘revenge porn’ law

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A St. Louis County fitness trainer who worked with high school students was charged Thursday with violating Missouri’s new revenge porn law.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 34-year-old Adam Coffey with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images. He was jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said Coffey sent nude photos and videos of his ex-girlfriend having sex to her friends via Facebook. It was without her consent. The woman’s face was visible in the photos and videos.

“I guess it was a bad breakup. This is what this individual has done to this victim,” Gardner said.

St. Louis Magazine recently profiled Coffey. He has been a trainer for more than a decade. They talked to him about bodybuilding and ways for others to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

He’s been employed as a part-time weight room coach at Mehlville High School since September. Officials said he’s since been suspended. School officials said Coffey passed background checks before being hired. Parents were being notified of the charge.

Coffey lives in a Mehlville-area neighborhood.

Attorney Sarah Wilde of Page Law represents three other women who have legal proceedings involving Coffey.

“Two of them were regarding visitation rights for his children and one was an order of protection case,” Wilde said.

In court documents, Coffey’s ex-girlfriend asked for an order of protection after he stalked her, sent threatening texts, and vandalized her car. She started carrying a gun after the incidents.

Gardner said victims face losing their jobs, embarrassment, depression, and even suicide.

“Victims become withdrawn, they stay away from friends and family,” she said. “The embarrassment is so great they don’t go out anymore, they don’t do anything anymore. It’s akin to post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

Gardner said it can take years of counseling to recover from the ordeal.

If convicted, Coffey faces up to seven years in prison.