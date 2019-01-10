Explosion causes extensive damage at a north St. Louis County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. - A house explodes with two people inside in north St. Louis County.

There were two blasts in the house. Fortunately, the workers made it out of the house on their own. One stayed on the scene to talk to authorities. The other took himself to the hospital to get checked out.

Neighbors say they heard a boom and felt their house shake Thursday afternoon. The yellow house in the 3300 block of Marmary had its walls and windows blown out.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said that the home has been vacant for some time. Two maintenance workers were in the basement welding water pipes just before the house blew up, not once, but twice.

Fire investigators are here trying to determine the exact cause of the natural gas explosion.