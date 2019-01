Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Auto thefts are hitting an eight-year high and many times car owners themselves are to blame. According to the latest FBI statistic, thieves stole more than 773,000 vehicles in 2017.

That is more than any single year since 2009, and it's not because criminals are becoming more cunning.

Statistics show and more people are carelessly leaving their key fobs inside their cars and crooks are taking advantage of that opportunity and driving off with their new rides easily.