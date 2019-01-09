Trailnet applies for grant in hopes of improving streets near St. Louis school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, MO - Students walking to a south St. Louis school are dealing with speeding cars and distracted drivers. Now, a local organization is coming to their aid, hoping to make some changes that will improve safety on their walk to school.

Staff with St. Louis-based organization Trailnet said more than one-third of the kids who attend Froebel Elementary walk to school. They said they are in need of more visible crosswalks in the area and for drivers to slow down. The organization just applied for a $50,000 grant hoping to use the money to make the improvements.

The City of St. Louis 20th Ward Alderman Cara Spencer said people drive by the elementary school at highway speeds.

"The cars in our neighborhood drive incredibly fast so we are really looking for ways to slow the traffic down," she said.

Recently, new speed bumps were installed in the area to help slow drivers down.

Staff with Trailnet said they also want to improve accessibility in the area for students and staff who use wheelchairs by adding curb ramps.

Trailnet posted a video on twitter explaining why they need the grant money and they are asking people to retweet the video before Sunday, January 13th to help them win the Fund My Streets grant. You can access the video here.