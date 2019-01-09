× ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returns to select theaters this month for film’s 80th anniversary

Click your heels together and follow the yellow brick road right into theaters, because “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen.

In honor of the beloved film’s 80th anniversary – it was first released in 1939 – Dorothy is returning to select theaters with all of her friends.

Fathom Events is bringing back the special showing on three dates only: Sunday, January 27; Tuesday, January 29; and Wednesday, January 30.

“Fans young and old won’t want to miss this special showing!” according to the Fathom Events website. “This beloved classic includes special insight from Turner Classic Movies.”

It’s all a part of the 2019 Turner Classic Movies Big Screen Classics series.

