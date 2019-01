Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - You can now take a virtual tour of the Ballpark Village expansion.

The new One Cardinal Way luxury residential tower is under construction as part of the $260 million phases of Ballpark Village.

The St. Louis Cardinals launched a website Wednesday offering a 360-degree tour of the 29-story building. Potential residents can check out the floor plans and apply online for an apartment.

Prices start at $1,500 a month.