SSM Health Medical Minute: Oncology expansion better serves children and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon

ST. LOUIS - Each year, approximately 70 children in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area are diagnosed with cancer and seek treatment at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Nationally-acclaimed doctors provide the most advanced and compassionate care to children suffering from cancer and other blood-borne diseases.

The hospital's new inpatient cancer unit was recently unveiled last June featuring:

18 expanded and updated treatment rooms, complete with individual bathroom and shower facilities, and comfortable sleeper sofas so parents may spend the night at their child’s bedside.

A new four-bed Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology for the safest care.

An expanded and updated playroom, where children can take a break from their treatments to play.

A new family lounge, equipped with a kitchenette and seating, television and a computer.

Newly updated nursing stations with more workstations, improving staff efficiency and patient safety.

A private multi-purpose room that can be used for family gatherings, such as birthday parties, or for conferences with a child’s care team.

Three new reading nooks where families can go to read, pray or just relax.

A portion of the expansion was funded by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, when it recently announced $1.7 million in grants to help institutions across the country treat more kids on clinical trials. This included an infrastructure grant to Dr. William Ferguson for $96,608 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the only hospital in St. Louis to receive one of these grants. These grants give institutions the resources they need to do more research.

From CEO of St. Baldrick’s, Kathleen Ruddy: The majority of childhood cancer patients are treated on a clinical trial. They offer children either the best-known treatment or one that may prove to be better.

