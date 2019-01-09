Police investigating shooting near Ferguson Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO – The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in a neighborhood near the Ferguson Middle School Wednesday evening. The school is located in the 700 block of January Avenue in Ferguson.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 the victim is a juvenile and was shot in the leg suffering a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was part a group of juveniles kicked out of a basketball game at the school for arguing. One group left the school and went to a residence on Warford Avenue near the school, where an altercation led to a juvenile being shot in the leg. The victim then went back to the school seeking help.

“Safety is always our first priority and we have a student expectation code. Anytime there is an incident, we go back and review that and see if there is something that we can do to create a safer environment,” said Kevin Hampton, Ferguson-Florissant School District spokesperson.

Someone at the school called 911 and EMS responded taking the juvenile to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives on the scene are interviewing people from the group and witnesses to identify a suspect or shooter.

“Anytime we have events at the school we have district security and we have a relationship with the local municipalities and they have school resource officers who are around and then also other law enforcement as needed,” said Hampton.