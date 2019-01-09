Oklahoma officer charged with sexual abuse of minors in St. Clair County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill - A former Oklahoma Police officer is facing sex abuse charges involving children. One of the crimes allegedly happened in St. Clair County Illinois.

Micheal Lindsey is charged with sex-related crimes involving three minors. In Illinois, the charge is from a 2010 incident involving a boy who was approximately 11 -years- old.

Investigators believe Lindsey lived in Madison and St. Clair County and was an emt with Metro East before moving to Oklahoma and recently becoming a full-time police officer.

Police say Lindsey lived on Bunkum Road, in walking distance from Illini Elementary School in Fairview Heights.

Lindsey is currently jailed in Oklahoma.

The charging documents filed here in Illinois indicate he`ll be brought here at some point and when that happens, he`ll be jailed on a $500,00 bond.